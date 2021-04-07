Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires Shares of 91,644 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.02. 43,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

