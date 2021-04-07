Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. 904,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.