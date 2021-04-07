Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases New Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

