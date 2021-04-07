Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. 19,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

