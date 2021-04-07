Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,161,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656,799 shares during the period. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles makes up 0.9% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 2.97% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $1,052,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 91,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,935 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 460,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

