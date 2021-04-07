FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns “Sell” Rating from Raymond James

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FibroGen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.