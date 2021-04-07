FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $24.86. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 141,374 shares trading hands.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

