FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FGEN. HC Wainwright cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.