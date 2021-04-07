FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

FGEN stock traded down $12.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,593. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FibroGen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

