FibroGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,481% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,120 call options.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $13.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 473,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

