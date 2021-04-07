Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Up 0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.74. 38 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.