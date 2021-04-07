Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.68. 11,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.