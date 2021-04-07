Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,215 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $79.22.

