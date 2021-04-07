Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.74.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

