Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.30 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Filecoin has a market cap of $9.30 billion and approximately $3.71 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $143.47 or 0.00251726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00720957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,702.59 or 0.99485395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00669081 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 64,848,291 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

