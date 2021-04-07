Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.22 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 163,902 shares.

The company has a market cap of £17.67 million and a P/E ratio of -82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.22.

In related news, insider John Behrendt acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13). Also, insider Richard Gibbs acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

