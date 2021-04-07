Financial Analysis: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) versus Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Capitol Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.55 $54.72 million $0.48 36.44 Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.64 $64.54 million $0.47 28.07

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Capitol Federal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Financial and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.81%. Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69%

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Columbia Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

