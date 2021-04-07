Financial Analysis: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) vs. Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPT Realty and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 2 3 0 2.60 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

RPT Realty currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RPT Realty and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 4.11 $91.51 million $1.08 10.99 Clipper Realty $116.17 million 1.22 -$1.66 million $0.50 17.70

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39% Clipper Realty -4.11% -3.80% -0.42%

Risk & Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. RPT Realty pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

