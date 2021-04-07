Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

AAPL stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

