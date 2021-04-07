Financial Comparison: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) versus Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Weyerhaeuser and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 4 0 2.57 Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus price target of $32.43, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Broadstone Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 4.20 -$76.00 million $0.39 94.28 Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadstone Net Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78% Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Broadstone Net Lease on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

