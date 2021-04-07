Financial Comparison: China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) & Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Finance and Morgan Stanley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 2.66 $9.04 billion $4.98 15.88

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Volatility and Risk

China Finance has a beta of 5, indicating that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 19.16% 12.33% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Finance and Morgan Stanley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 7 15 0 2.68

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $68.45, indicating a potential downside of 13.45%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than China Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, including sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, which provides secured lending facilities and financing for sales and trading customers, as well as asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; stock plan administration services; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

