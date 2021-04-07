Financial Survey: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Argentina and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 1 1 0 2.00 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telecom Argentina currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.00 billion 0.61 -$91.00 million ($0.17) -33.41 Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.33

Telecom Argentina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 3.84% 2.72% 1.46% Frontier Communications -6.94% -2.14% 0.58%

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Frontier Communications on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

