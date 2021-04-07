Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 2,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.