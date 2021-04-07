Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.15

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.15 and traded as high as C$33.55. Finning International shares last traded at C$32.97, with a volume of 158,164 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.9600002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $233,911.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

