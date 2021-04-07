FIO Protocol (FIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.93 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $90.57 million and $24.93 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002807 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 751,249,745 coins and its circulating supply is 228,635,750 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.