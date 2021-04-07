FirmaChain Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $39.82 million and $8,713.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

