First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

FHN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 103,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,236. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

