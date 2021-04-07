First Republic Bank (FRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

