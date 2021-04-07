First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 14th. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.