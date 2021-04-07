First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Raised by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $51.64 and a one year high of $72.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

