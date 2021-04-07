First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $61.37. 12,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 28,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

