First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

