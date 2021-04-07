First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Trading Down 0%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.76. 44,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 12,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.