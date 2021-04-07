First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading Down 3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.68 and last traded at $45.85. Approximately 31,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 41,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.