First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $66.98. Approximately 235,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 313,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.