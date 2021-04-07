First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 3,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.