First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $53.96. 862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

