First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.84 and last traded at $95.04. Approximately 34,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 63,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.79.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.