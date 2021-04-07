First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.34 and last traded at $68.46. Approximately 34,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 72,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

