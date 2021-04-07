First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.62. 67,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 30,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.