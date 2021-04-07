First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.08. 3,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.