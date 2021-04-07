First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.86 and last traded at $111.27. 6,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.