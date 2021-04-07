First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.72. Approximately 42,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.