First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $51.65. Approximately 50,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 73,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.