First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 2,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 32,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.