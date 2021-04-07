First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

