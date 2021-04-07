First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Trading Up 0%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.13 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 514,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 847,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.