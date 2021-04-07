Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.84

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.71. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 19,907 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

