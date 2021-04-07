Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Raised by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Fiserv by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,324,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,702,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 57,942.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

