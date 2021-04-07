Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.
NYSE FSR opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.
In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $5,860,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
